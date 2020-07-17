UBA appoints new managing director

By Edwin Muhumuza

United Bank of Africa has appointed a new Managing Director who has replaced Johnson Agoreyo who has been at the helm of the bank for the last 4 years.

The appointment of Chioma Mang as the incoming Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of UBA Uganda comes with over 30 years’ experience in banking.

Prior to this role, she was the CEO of UBA Gabon and UBA Liberia.

The new MD/CEO takes over from Johnson Agoreyo whose key achievements as the Managing Director of UBA Uganda has been the successful turnaround of UBA Uganda’s operation after 8 years of loss making to profitability.

As at December 31st , 2019, UBA ranked 12th / 25 in Profit before Tax and 15th /25 in liabilities in the banking industry.

Among other includes Strong Risk management and corporate governance, Improved Brand visibility and market perception of UBA in Uganda, Improved BOU rating to satisfactory, Obtained Banc assurance and agent banking licenses in Uganda, Growth of the Branch network from 9 to 16,Relocation of the Head Office to a more strategic befitting Corporate office ,Won Various mandates including Fuel cards management and E-Voucher system for the government of Uganda and Increased Digital Banking play in Uganda with introduction of key products for example LEO Chat banking – a first in the market.

The new appointment represents further strategic recognition of the growth of UBA’s business in Uganda and its critical importance to the UBA Group says a statement from the bank.

UBA is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 20 countries and 3 global financial centers: London, Paris and New York.

UBA Uganda represents UBA pioneer country activities in the East and Southern African sub-region.