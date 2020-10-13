UBOS new board sworn in

By Edwin Muhumuza

A new board has been sworn in at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics( UBOS) after four months of waiting as result of the COVID-19 lock down .

The new board is chaired by Dr. Albert Byamugisha, who will serve with six members, including; Dr. Jacob Opolot, a director at Bank of Uganda; Rosette Nakavuma, Bernard Mulengani, Dr. Robert Wamala, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, the National Planning Authority (NPA) executive director, Dr. Chris Ndatira Mukiza, the executive director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics and Pamela Kansiime as Board Secretary.

The members of the new board that will serve for three years took oaths of office and secrecy before Principal Judge Flavian Zeija, at UBOS offices in Kampala .

The outgoing board of directors was chaired by Dr. Robin Kibuuka ,serving alongside others including; Dr. Mugume Adam, Dr.Musisi Albert, Mrs Norah Katumba ,Mrs. Ruth Biyinzika Musoke, and Dr. Wamala Robert.

The State minister for Finance, David Bahati, asked the new board to provide strategic direction to management and staff so that stakeholders’ expectations are met adding that there should be team works as well as corporate governance in management of the bureau.

Relatedly , he called for more availability of statistical data, ‘we want you to move up to the village so that Members of Parliament can have them, especially data that matters for the development of the country. ’ he said.

UBOS is the principal data collecting, processing, analyzing, and disseminating agency responsible for coordinating and supervising the national statistical system.

Justice Flavian Zeija noted the need for the board to undergo training adding that learning was a continuous process.

The outgoing chairman Robin Kibuuka recommended that going forward,from his six years experience at the bureau,there is need to focus on two activities especially,the NPHC2022 and the Plan for National Statistical Development phase 3. (PNSDIII)

The In-coming Chairperson, Albert Byamugisha has pledged to ensure the implementation of the Plan for National Statistical Development phase III which is line with the National Development Plan 3. He also called for the increased access to statistics and the number of data scientists.

Following the end of the previous board, there had been concerns that delays to get a new board would negatively affect the operations and governance of UBOS.