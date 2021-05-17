UCC organises digital training for entrepreneurs

By Phiona Namutebi

Uganda Communications Commission in partnership with Federation of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises has kicked off a campaign dubbed Digital Literacy for entrepreneurs across the country to help boost their small and medium businesses.

While speaking to the press, the Executive Director John Walugembe said, “this campaign is intended to render digital skills to over 1000 small and medium entrepreneurs so that they continue managing their businesses online amidst the challenges that came with COVID-19”

Walugembe added that according to the research made by the federation,67% of the small and medium entrepreneurs are digitally illiterate which undermines the growth of their businesses therefore they should embrace the use of digital techniques.

He noted that small and medium enterprises can grow their turnover by over 50% if they adopt the use of digital tools.

The federation also wants the government to reduce tax on data so that these entrepreneurs easily access the internet and do their businesses online because the data tax of 12% is too high for them.

Due to that high tax, even the few entrepreneurs who are digitally literate have failed to do business online as Walugembe said.

Being that the cost of digital tools such as phones is so high, the federation also wants the government to lower their prices so that every entrepreneur can at least afford one hence leading to the growth of small and medium businesses in Uganda.