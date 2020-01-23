Uganda Cancer Institute, Cambridge University in joint research for cancer cure

By Moses Kidandi

Uganda Cancer institute and Cambridge university have agreed to conduct joint research on the management and cure of cancer.This was disclosed during the signing of a memorandum of a joint collaboration between the two institutions.

The memorandum is aimed at promoting and furthering academic links between the university of Cambridge and Uganda cancer institute.

According to Dr Jackson Orem,the Executive Director of the Uganda Cancer Institute, the memorandum is comprised of staff and student exchange,collaborative research and exchange of academic,educational ,scientific knowledge.