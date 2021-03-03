Uganda law society cautions lawyers against criticizing judges publicly

By Sania Babirye



Uganda Law society president Pheona Nabasa Wall has cautioned Members of the Public and lawyers from ridiculing and undermining courts of law which she says undermines the independence of the Judiciary without due regard.

Wall’s caution comes in respect to the criticism of the Supreme Court and its justices on how they continue to handle Kyagulanyi’s Presidential Election Petition from Advocates and the public which she says that apart from the ridicule and criticism, these have continued to discuss the matter directly under adjudication in public forums.

She says that the integrity and independence of the Judiciary has been attacked yet the law states that courts of laws shall be independent and not be controlled or directed by any authority in exercise of their judicial powers; and that no person or authority must interfere with the courts or judicial officers in exercise of their judicial functions.

Wall adds that the judicial officers have immunity in performance of their duty while under judicial oath and that if anyone is aggrieved, its only the Judicial Service Commission with powers to carry out any disciplinary actions against any judicial officers.

She adds that by advocates taking a chance to publicly ridicule and discredit the courts of laws which are their homes and center of their legal practices, then they are burning their own practice and erode the public respect to courts of law.

She further urges any lawyer with any grievances to use the lawful avenues to have their grievances solved instead of publicly airing them out before the Public since as lawyers, they are meant to act per the advocate act and the Court Jurisdiction.

“The Government of Uganda is made up of three arms: The Executive, the legislature and the Judiciary which are Independent of each other. With the recent passing of the Judiciary administration act which enhances the Independence of the Judiciary, Public ridicule and criticism of the Judiciary and the person of the chief justice during the course of their Lawful duties will undermine their achievements”

She adds that public criticism and ridicule of the judiciary immediately after the country coming out of a violent and divisive election will further erode the confidence that the public has in the judiciary which is a key player in enhancing justice and the rule of Law.