Uganda Muslim Supreme Council invited for capacity building in South Sudan

By Sania Babirye



The top South Sudan Muslim Leaders have asked the Uganda Muslim Supreme council to go to South Sudan and help them in capacity building .

The call was made by His Eminence Sheikh Abdallah Barag Rwar, the Secretary General (Grand Mufti ) of South Sudan Muslim Council and Chairman, Sheikh Abdallah Muneer Somit while concluding their official visit to Uganda on Friday.

These met with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council including the Mufti of Uganda sheikh Ramathan Mubaje to discuss a number of things including reciprocating and strengthening the cooperation initiated two years ago when H.E the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje made a similar visit to their Country, where they signed an MOU between the two Councils.

His Eminence Sheikh Barag Rwar noted that they admired the UMSC with its systems and urged Muslim brothers in Uganda to come to South Sudan and help them in capacity building explaining that South Sudan Muslim Council has been in existence for the last ten years but lacks a lot in terms of formalizing Muslim Leadership, delegation of powers and governance comparable to that of Uganda.

He also pointed out that there are a lot of untapped opportunities, which need to be scaled up between the two neighbouring Countries.