Uganda Police changes uniforms

By Robert Segawa

Uganda Police Force has today unveiled new types of uniforms that will replace some of the old ones .

This was announced by the chairman of the police uniform committee AIGP Asan Kasingye at the police headquarters in Naguru.

Kasingye said that the white traffic police uniform will now be replaced with a khaki one with white berets,belts and caps for female officers.

Kasingye added that Aviation police officers will now put on black counter terrorism uniforms whereas Marine Police will put on Khaki uniforms and a sky blue beret.

The new uniform will see Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) police officers put on the Field Force Unit uniform

The chairman of the police uniforms committee said that Field Force Unit and Counter Terrorism Unit will retain their uniforms but other units will wear khaki uniforms but in different designs.

According to Kasingye, the initial 17 police uniforms will now be reduced to 13 and each of the 46000 officers will be given two new pairs of uniform.