Uganda Prisons Ordered To Produce On Court The Remaining AIGP Kaweesi Murder Suspects

By Sania Babirye

The Uganda Prisons has been ordered to produce physically in Court the remaining two suspects out of the 8 people charged with the murder of former Police Spokes person AUGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi who was gunned gunned down by unknown assailants on the 17th of March 2017 in Kulambiro in Nakawa division for their pre trial hearing.

The two including Abdul Rashid Mbaziira and Aramathan Higenyi are still on remand at Luzira Maximum prison on other charges of child trafficking despite court freeing the other suspects for failure of prosecution by the Director of Public Prosecutions and lack of incriminating evidence.

The International crimes Division of the high court presided trial Judge Paul Haswaga has order Luzira prisons Authorities to produce the said suspects in court physically starting May 10th to 14th 2021.

Prosecution states that the two and others still at large between 2016 and March 19th, 2017 in Busia District transported, transferred six minors aged 3 and 11 and hid them in Mukono District for the purposes of exploitation.

The Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Lino Anguzu and the Defense counsels Kwemara Kafuuzi and Geoffrey Turyamusiima told court that they had finalized sharing of all evidence they intend to rely on during the trial including the car where Afande Kaweesa and his body guards were shot from , the cartridges recovered from the scene of crime, the motorcycles purportedly used to execute the mission among others.

Kaweesi was murdered together with his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa on March 17, 2017, in Kulambiro in Nakawa Division in Kampala District by people allegedly travelling on two motorcycles.