Uganda Prisons services staff receive COVAX

By Robert Segawa

The Uganda Prisons have today launched an exercise for immunization of all the prison personnel all over the country against COVIDF-19.

The launch was conducted at the Prisons Service headquarters along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala by the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr.Johnson Byabashaija who was also the first person to take the COVAX jab.

Dr Johnson Byabashaija revealed that the immunization exercise is intended to protect Prisons personnel against COVID-19 and he also revealed that the prisons authorities will no longer allow visitors to see inmates before they present evidence that they were immunized against COVID-19 or tested negative for COVID-19.

Dr Johnson Byabashaija also assured the public that the Astrazeneca Vaccine is safe and that’s why he was the first to take the jab on behalf of the Prisons staff.

Dr James Kisambu the Assistant Commissioner of Prisons in charge Health services in the Prisons Service revealed that they received 10,000 dozes of Astrazeneca Vaccine which is going to be used in immunizing the Prisons personnel against COVID-19 in the first round of the immunization exercise.

Dr John Bosco Tumwebaze the Commissioner for Health Services in the Uganda Prisons Service revealed that they have so far registered a total of 1045 COVID-19 cases in their various prisons around the country, adding that they currently have only 16 cases.