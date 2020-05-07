Uganda Red Cross collects upto UGX21.9M to help those in need during lock down

By Deo Waswa

Ugandans responding to the call by the Uganda Red Cross society and have contributed shs21.9million towards the society’s efforts in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.

The contributions were made through a MoMoPay merchant code that MTN Uganda launched in April as one of the telecom company’s interventions in the fight against the deadly virus.

Through the merchant code *165*3*191919# MTN customers are in position to make donations of any amount toward the efforts to combat covid19.

Speaking after receiving the money from MTN Uganda on behalf of Red Cross, Dr. Josephine Okwera, the Director Health and Social Services at URCS noted that the money will go a long way in making the lives of some people easier during this hard time.

She said after the extension of the lock down for more 14 days, more support is still needed to rescue those that are worst hit due to the lock down.

This comes at time when Uganda is still registering new cases of COVID 19 with more from truck drivers especially From Kenya and Tanzania.

On Wednesday 6th May, 2020, two new COVID-19 case were confirmed from 3,071 samples of truck drivers and this brings a total of confirmed cases to 100 in Uganda.

The two new cases arrived from Kenya via Malaba; and are Eritrean and Kenyan nationalities

All 438 community samples tested negative for COVID-19