Ugandan writers urged to seek editor’s input

By Phiona Namutebi

Poor distribution of books remains a major hindrance in the promotion of Uganda’s reading culture.

The Executive Director National Book Trust Uganda an organization that promotes authorship, Charles Batambuze said, “Uganda’s writers write good content but they don’t have proper ways of distributing books to reach the target audience.”

He added that people are always ready to read books but few know where to find them therefore writers should ensure that the audience can easily access books if we are to improve our reading culture.

Batambuze also advised writers to engage editors after writing their content and before distribution in a bid to improve the quality of their output.

Majority of our writers in Uganda think they are perfect yet it’s always not the case. However, Batambuze urged parents to advise their children to adopt the culture of reading books if they are to improve their personal skills.

Batambuze said that much as children are taken to schools to study, there are some skills that are not taught in class such as self-empowerment,self-esteem and so many others yet they are needed in our daily life therefore parents should put more effort in making children get a habit of reading several books.