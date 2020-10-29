More Ugandans can now access piped water – report

By Daudi Zirimala

The number of Ugandan Citizens accessing piped water has increased since 2020 representing 26% up from 19% in 2019.

This was revealed in a report released by Sauti Za Wanainchi at Twaweza indicating that use of all other sources (surface water, unimproved sources, improved sources (not piped)) dropped slightly over the same period.

Marie Nanyanzi of Sauti za Wananchi at Twaweza, said that significant differences still exist where Half of urban (50%) and half of wealthier households (49%) report using piped water compared to 1 out of 8 rural households (16%) and a similar number of poorer households (15%) and Households headed by females are more likely to have access to piped water (30%) than those with male heads (23%).

Speaking during the launch of the report Nanyanzi said that government should listen to citizens’ voices and experiences, and involve them in decision-making around shared water resources because the role of community water committees can be vital in building a bridge between those who supply and manage water and those who use it.