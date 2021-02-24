More Ugandans are now aware of COVID-19

By Deo Wasswa

Makerere School of public health has released findings from a study conducted in Malaba and Mutukula entry points in September 2020 aimed at assessing the extent to which people adhere to the recommended COVID -19 prevention measures.

In the report, over 855 people were interviewed which among including, Truck drivers, Sex workers, health workers, local business traders and workers at the point of entry aged 18 years and above.

Among people interviewed 222 believe there is no COVID-19 in Uganda, 91 not sure and 540 agree there is COVID-19 in Uganda.

The report further indicates that 87% believe using face masks is the best mode of preventing the spread of corona virus, 86.9 % believe in keeping distance, 85% in hand washing, and 1.2% don’t know.

While presenting the report, Doctor Joseph Matovu, principal researcher at Makerere School of public health believes there is an influence of neighboring Tanzania on respondents who say there is no COVID. “This largely comes out also from our respondents because they said as long as you cross even just one leg through Tanzania, you pull off your mask and cannon sanitizer otherwise you are going to be discriminated against by the Tanzania community,” he said.

The research also indicates that communities in Malaba and Mutukula obtain most of COVID-19 prevention measures information from television at 75%, followed by radio at 67%, social media in third at 23% and religious leaders at the least at 3.3%. The study also reveals that the nature of operation of some business remained barriers to adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines