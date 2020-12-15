Uganda’s commercial explosives gain market in the region

By Moses Kidandi and Gloria Nakiyimba

Uganda’s commercial explosives have gained demand on the international market according to the military.

The commercial emulsion explosives are produced by Kyoga dynamics, a joint venture between the Chinese and the National Enterprise corporation, the commercial Arm of Uganda’s people’s Defense forces.

Its mandate as NEC is to produce goods and services for the Uganda people’s defense forces, veterans of the UPDF and the general public with six subsidiaries in manufacturing and service delivery.

President Yoweri Museveni, the commander in Chief of the UPDF says the commercial emulsion explosives will support the region in various production lines.

“These commercial explosives are for Uganda, but can also help the region. I am told that this is one of the three factories in Africa that can do that” said President Museveni.

The other two are in Egypt and South Africa respectively.

According to UNBS Explosives can be classified into two broad groups, namely, the industrial explosive and the military explosives. Industrial explosives are also known as commercial explosives and include dynamites, slurries, emulsions and blasting powders. Military explosives are mainly used as ammunition in small arms as well as field guns and rockets.