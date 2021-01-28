Uganda’s ranking in fight against corruption drops

By Alice Lubwama

Uganda’s ranking in the fight against corruption has dropped from 137th to 142nd position out of the 180 countries that were assessed in the world.

According to the corruption index report of 2020 released by Transparency International Uganda today, Uganda has moved from the third to the fourth position as the most corrupt country in the East African region after Burundi.

While releasing the report, the executive director Transparency International Uganda, Peter Wandera said that the drop in ranking could have resulted from the corruption scandals that surrounded the management and allocation of resources for COVID-19 pandemic and the bribery during election period.

“Even up to now we not sure how some of these monies were used, there was bribery at quarantine centers, so all this might have contributed to our drop.” Wandera said.

He now calls upon leaders from Uganda and Burundi to have political will to fight corruption just like their counterparts in Rwanda and Tanzania.

“Tanzania used to perform poorly previously, we were in the same club of poor performers but president Magufuli, has done reforms and stood his ground on the issues of corruption by putting to order any public official that has been found to be corrupt.” he added

In the Sub Saharan region Seychelles was the best performing country, followed by Botswana and Cape Verde.

The best performing countries across the world were Denmark followed by New Zealand, Finland and Singapore among others.