UMSC Wins Natete trading center market land

By Sania Babirye

The Uganda Muslim Supreme council has retained its three acre land including FRV KCCA 8,Folio 16, Blick 18 and plot 12 on Masaka Road at Natete trading center that had been illegally claimed by Nateete Twale Community limited.

Mengo Chief magistrate Joanita Muwanika dismissed with costs a suit filed by Nateete Twale Community limited against Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and ruled that the three acre land is part of the 10 acre land owned by the UMSC.

The case arose after a Muslim women group, Prime Women private enterprises led by the then finance Minister Saida Bumba, in 1997 sought lease for the said land from UMSC to set up a tax park so that they would share equal revenue.

Court documents showed that the then Nateete County sheikh in the Kampala district , the late Ali Kisutu and the then UMSC secretary, Dr.Edris Kasenene, sold the said venture to their bosses at Old Kampala but after the venture failed to take off, Sheikh Kisitu and Prime Women Enterprise did not report back to UMSC but rented the place to vendors selling construction material such as sand and stones.

Court heard that the late Kisutu and Prime Women Enterprise did not submit any revenue to UMSC forcing UMSC to take intervene leading to the resignation of Sheikh Kisitu and Nateete Twale Executive to resign in 2010.

However, Sheikh Kisitu later joined the Kibuli Muslim Faction and registered an association named as Nateete Twale Community limited and without any authorization from UMSC, fraudulently transferred the 3 acre land into their names and claimed ownership of the said land.

The Court ordered them to also pay costs to UMSC.