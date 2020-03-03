UN stops legislators from traveling for meeting over Corona Virus

By Alice Lubwama

The UN has stopped different dignitaries from attending the annual meeting on the status of women in New York due to fears of the spread of the Corona virus.

The meeting had been scheduled for 9th- 20th of March.

The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has informed legislators that Uganda will be represented by its permanent representatives in New York as all countries have been advised not to travel.

The meeting is an annual two weeks event discussing issues pertaining promoting equality and women’s empowerment.

The flu-like corona virus that emerged from central China this year has spread to about sixty countries and killed more than 3,000 mostly in China. So far 10 U.S. states, including California and New York, have confirmed all presumed cases.