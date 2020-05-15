UNBS calls upon manufacturers of face masks to seek certification

By Deo Wasswa

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has issued new standards for facemasks and is calling upon face mask manufacturers to seek certification for their products to ensure that they meet the National quality standards.

UNBS has approved three face mask standards and five test methods for use, most especially now when the country is battling COVID-19.

The three standards (specifications) approved include; Respiratory protective devices – filtering half masks to protect against particles – requirements, testing and marking. Medical face masks that are commonly used in hospitals by medical personnel and Non- medical masks- specification

The 5 ISO test methods were adopted to support the quality assurance of the standards.

Two (2) face mask standards; Respiratory protective devices and Medical face masks are mandatory and can be accessed via https://webstore.unbs.go.ug

Non-medical mask standards will be given out by UNBS for free while people will also be allowed to use homemade non-medical masks.

Manufacturers who are also interested in making non-medical masks are advised to seek certification using this voluntary standard.

The frequent use of masks and sanitizers is one of the measures put forward by government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.