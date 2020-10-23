UNBS officials granted bail

By Sania Babirye

The anti corruption court has granted a one million cash bail to two officials from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards Mbarara branch who were charged and remanded to prison on the 15th of this month for soliciting and receiving a three million bribe.

The two including Shaka Vitalias and Mwamule Norman both employees of UNBS working at Mbarara regional offices ,as a head of Inspection and Surveillance respectively have been releases by grade one magistrate Moses Nabende and ordered to return to court on the 6th of November for further mention of their case .

Prosecution states that on the 6th of October 2020 in Kabwohe Sheema district, the two solicited and received a bribe of three million shillings from Mukama Nayamva a branch manager of one of the factories in the district to write a favorable report about the factory and not to close it after inspection.

It is alleged that on 29/7/2020 the suspects who were driving an official car Registration Number UAJ 486X Nissan Pickup, went to Mukama Nayamba processing factory and introduced themselves and indicated that they had come to do official business of inspection.

Unfortunately upon completion of thier inspection they intimated that the factory had failed to measure to the standards and threatened to close it.

Scared of their actions, the Manager of the factory offered them one million which they declined , but insisted that they needed 10Million.

With the continued engagement, the two parties settled at 6 million which was handed over to Shaka Vitalias.

The suspect later came a week after and demanded more money to the dismay of the workers at Mukama Nayamba.

But on consultation with thier MD, a position was reached that these people should be tracked and be arrested.

Indeed a 3 Million trap was set to which the suspects succumbed to on 6/08/2020.

The suspects were then arrested, searched and found in possession of the money, and detained at Sheema Police Station.

Case file CRB 496/2020 was opened, investigations expedited and charges of Corruption C/S 2(a)&26 of the Anti-Corruption 2009 as Amended were sanctioned and dully consented to.

Suspects were re-arrested and brought to Kampala where they appeared today 15/10/2020 before His worship Moses Nabende and remanded till 23/10/2020 for hearing of their bail application.