UNBS to streamline solar products standards

By Gloria Nakiyimba

Following a public outcry of poor quality solar products flooding the market Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) is in the final stages of developing a standard for solar products in the Solar Home System and Pico solar products category.

UNBS Standards Development Manager, Mr. Andrew Othieno says according to the draft standard’s minimum requirements, any included electrical/electronic/appliances/power supplies must carry recognized and valid consumer safety certification and batteries shall not contain hazardous substances like mercury or Cadmium, components, connectors, switches and accessories must be strong enough to meet various stresses and strains and operation cycles of at least 1000 among other requirements.

“The Draft Standard, once approved will be made Mandatory for solar products dealers, importers, users et cetera” said Othieno.

The UNBS Deputy Executive Director in charge of standards Patricia Bageine Ejalu noted that there will be a lot of imports inspections and market surveillance activities to ensure that all poor quality solar products are taken off the market.