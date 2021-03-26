UNEB urges teachers to desisit from last minute coaching

By Deo Wasswa

The Uganda National examination Board (UNEB) has urged teachers to desist from misleading the primary seven candidates with last minute coaching as this will lead them to lose focus.

Speaking ahead of today’s briefing of candidates, Daniel Odongo, the executive secretary of UNEB has noted that teaching or coaching candidates after today’s briefing will be regarded as examination malpractice.

A total of 749811 primary seven candidates are expected to sit for the 2020 primary leaving exams from 14300 examination centers on Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st coming week.

58 of these candidates are inmates from upper prison school Luzira and a total of 1599 candidates are pupils with special needs education.

According to UNEB, the field conduct of examination will be handled by 138 district monitors, 10911 scouts, 9863 supervisors and 30027 invigilators.

“The special needs (SNE) learners will be given the necessary support. UNEB will avail braille question papers and answer sheets for the blind, large print question papers for those with low vision, sign language interpreters for the deaf, and transcribers for learners with dyslexia and those with severe physical impairments (reading and writing challenges),” Odongo said.

According to him, the SNE candidates will also be allowed 45 extra minutes for each paper. The extra time also applies to candidates with advanced pregnancies that may show signs of pain or discomfort during the course of the examination and a total of 659 SNE personnel will be deployed to provide support.

UNEB has also encouraged Scouts and invigilators to be vigilant and look out for the sensitive needs of the SNE candidates and support them appropriately.

The theme for this year’s examinations is ‘Integrity and security in the management of examinations; the health and safety of learners is a joint responsibility’.

Odongo noted that this theme underscores the importance the Board attaches to integrity and security, as well as health and safety. “Everyone involved in the conduct of this examination is asked to act with high levels of integrity to ensure malpractice is controlled and the examination is secure. We appeal to all District Inspectors of Schools to ensure that sufficient numbers of invigilators are deployed per sitting centre to ensure that the candidates are properly supervised and the SOPs are followed in each examination room’’ he added.