UNEB welcomes requests to verify documents

By Robert Segawa

The Uganda National Examination Board has revealed that they have received a number of petitions from various people requesting for verification of academic papers for some elected leaders in the just concluded elections .

According to UNEB spokesperson, Jennifer Kalule Musamba, “we welcome petitions from people with queries on academic documents of all people.” She adds that the requests are still coming in.

Kalule revealed that among the petitions they have is one in which an aspirant for Kawempe North MP, Sulaiman Kidandala requested for verification of academic documents for MP elect,Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Kalule says that even though the law doesn’t mandate them to ask politicians to first present their documents for verification, they can do the so on request.

She further revealed that UCE exams are progressing well,adding that they are now turning focus on PLE exams starting on Monday.

Over 740,000 candidates will sit for their examinations in 14000 centers.