UNRA warns public against using flooded roads

By Deo Wasswa

Technical team from Uganda National Roads Authority is assessing and monitoring a section of Kasese – Kilembe road that was cut-off by heavy floods last week to restore the road back to traffic.

Allan Sempebwa Media Manager at UNRA says right now waters are still flowing at a very rapid speed. He adds that as as soon as the situation comes to normal the works will commence.

He also says apart from water, the section is covered by so many of rocks that were deposited by River Nyamwaba from mountains.

Sempebwa notes that other technical teams are also in parts of the country especially in eastern to ensure all areas that have been cut off by heavy rains can be restored as soon as possible.

Over the weekend, all roads in Kween district were affected by heavy rains and the works to desilt Chespikunya-Girik road have also commenced according to UNRA.

UNRA however has cautioned the public to avoid using roads that are flooding for safety purposes.