UPC asks government to promote environmentally friendly activities

By Daudi Zirimala

Uganda People’s Congress is making an urgent appeal to the Government to restore all our natural catchment areas like swamp lands across the country as it is our best hope to current environmental crisis.

According to UPC party Chairman Lawrence Okae the giant Swamp lands of Lwera along Kampala Masaka road are not spared either and are being damaged by those extracting sand for building.

While people struggle to make ends meet during this lock down, Uganda is again faced with a big challenge of heavy rains coupled with floods across the country; this is negatively affecting human activities.

He says UPC is on record urging both Government and the public to strategically engage in environmental friendly activities if we are to save our environment because all these are manmade actions are negatively affecting our environment and livelihood which at the same time affect the performance of our economy.

Okae says that Roads, bridges are being washed away especially in places of Kasese, Busoga and Teso Buildings like Schools, Hospitals and People’s houses have been damaged heavily across the country Normal life in such places is at standstill.

UPC sympathizes with the affected families and calls upon concerned authorities and all people of good will to come to their rescue.