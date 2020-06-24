UPC demands for independent audit into COVID-19

By Alice Lubwama

The Uganda peoples Congress faction headed by Peter Walubiri demands for an independent audit into covid19 funds.

Addressing a news conference in Kampala on Tuesday , Walubiri said millions have been raised and a number of vehicles donated to the national covid19 task force but these have not been accounted for.

Walubiri also says that the recent revelation to parliament by the Uganda virus institute that it is just begging funds from donors to support it’s activities is an eye opener that the covid19 funds have been misused, because testing is a key component in the fight of the pandemic.

He has however denied any wrangles among the UPC party members but accused president Museveni for sponsoring the divisions in the party for his own selfish interests.