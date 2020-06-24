UPC launches internal elections road map

By Daudi Zirimala

The Uganda People’s Congress ( UPC) has released the internal road map and guidelines for party members interested in various political positions and the delegates.

According to the party Secretary General Fred Ebil, those interested in the positions of the party presidency, Members of Parliament, LC5 and city mayors are supposed to pick their nomination forms from the party headquarters.

He says the Uganda People’s Congress cabinet has also approved dates for Delegates conference slated to take place on 1st August to select party flag bearers on different positions.

He however noted that all the party activities will be conducted under guidance released by the independent electoral commission of Uganda and ministry of health.