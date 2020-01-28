UPDAF jet crushes into a hill

By Robert Segawa

Two people have been reported dead in a UPDF helicopter that crushed into a hill in Ndeese -Bulo village, Butambala district this afternoon during the drizzle.

Uganda People’s Defense Force spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire tweeted that a Jet Ranger A 302 on training mission has crashed.It had two crew members. Sadly no one survived.Investigation into the cause has started, Condolences to the families and the entire UPDF fraternity.

UPDF and Police from Bulo has cordoned off the accident scene to allow the investigation going on.