UPDF denies social media reports about peace talks with LRA

By Robert Segawa

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces has revealed that it is not yet time to talk about the request for peace talks by the Lord Resistance Army (LRA) with the government of Uganda.

There were social media reports the previous week indicating that the leadership of the Lord Resistance Army led by Joseph Kony had requested for the peace talks with the government

While addressing the media at Uganda Media Center Lt Col Deo Akiiki the Deputy UPDF spokesperson noted that he can neither confirm nor deny the request for peace talks by Lord Resistance Army because they have not yet received confirmation from the government.

In a related Development Lt Col Deo Akiki revealed that the UPDF will maintain it’s deployment on the Western Boarder of Congo due to the ongoing military attacks by the Congo Militia in Eastern Congo.