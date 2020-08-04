UPDF soldier sent to jail over murder

By Sania Babirye

A serving Uganda People’s Defense Force soldier attached to Air force Nakasongola District has been charged of murdering a senior army officer by the General Court Martial sitting at Makindye.

Corporal Max Omutoojo has appeared before seven members court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti and pleaded not guilty to the said offense.

He has been remanded at Makindye Military barracks until the 25th of August for further mention of his case after state prosecutor captain Ambrose Baguma informed court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Prosecution states that corporal Omutoojo on the 8th of May 2020 while at Nakasongola barracks with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Major Sulaiman Wafula after he allegedly refused him to go to the village to do his personal work.