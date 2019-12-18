UPDF soldiers sent to jail over mobile money dealer murder

By Sania Babirye

Four people including two former UPDF soldiers have been found guilty and consequently convicted this morning of the murder of a mobile money dealer at Zzana in Wakiso district .

In a unanimous decision, the seven member General court martial chaired by Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti has ruled that state had adduced sufficient evidence to prove that private Bob Anichan , private Dennis Mangusho , Stanley Mulunda and Issa Ntale did murder Nalwadda Harriet and her employee Moureen Nakabubi on the 10th of June 2019 at Zzana cell in Wakiso district and robbed them of 6.8 million shillings .

While convicting them, Lt.Gen.Gutti stated that they have Carefully evaluated the evidence of the 16 prosecution witnesses including their convicts who pinned them over the said murders.

The army court has also relied on the evidence from the investigating officers, crime scene and eye witnesses that proved that the convicts who are also former convicts of similar crimes did murder and rob the victims using two illegal SMG guns

Last week the four convicts chose to stay silent as their defense and left it to court to analyze the prosecution evidence adduced against them to prove whether they are guilty or not.

Despite being convicted today, the group still have pending charges before the same court.

Prosecution states that on the 10th of June 2019 at Zzana cell in Wakiso , private Bob Anichan , private Dennis Mangusho, Stanely Mulunda and Issa Ntale shot dead Harriet Nalwadda together with her employee Moureen Nakabubi before proceeding to murder Edward Walugembe another mobile money dealer of Nateete Church zone in July.