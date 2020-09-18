UPDF warns public to desist from violence in this political season

By Moses Kidandi

The spokesperson of the UPDF Brig. Flavia Byekwaso is urging Ugandans to desist from being pulled into involved in acts of violence during elections.

Addressing journalists in Kampala today, Brig. Byekwaso sighted the massive violence which marred the NRM primaries in different parts of the country adding that such acts sometimes can degenerate into a deadly situation.

She further asks politicians not to force their ideologies on electorates who seem to have divergent views as this is the only way the country will have peaceful elections.

In another development, she confirmed that Mr.Moses Nkonge Kibalama has been arrested for safety since his life was under threat from unknown people.

Moses Nkonge Kibalama became famous after he pronounced allowing Hon. Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi to become NUP’s presidential flag bearer in the coming elections which party he has fully owned for long.