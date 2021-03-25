UTB And Germany Embassy Move To Strengthen Tourism

By Edwin Muhumuza

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is seeking to widen its reach in Europe, a major market for tourism with focus on increasing the number of tourists from Germany which happens to be the key source market.

Led by the Board Chairman Hon. Daudi Migereko and the German Ambassador to Uganda, His Excellence Mathias Schauer in Kampala, they discussed potential strategies that could be adapted by Uganda’s tourism industry in further strengthening ties with the German tourism source market.

The meeting is part of a series of activities leading up to the Annual Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo 2021 scheduled to take place in April from the 27th to 29th and the German speaking market is one of the target audience for the Virtual Expo set to run under the theme ‘Restarting Tourism for Regional Economic Development’

According to Migereko, Deutschland has supported the Uganda Tourism Industry in their bid to recover, rebuild, reconnect and reboot the Ugandan tourism sector after the negative effects from the Pandemic.

On his part Ambassador Schauer, emphasized that the environmental impact of tourism is something that most tourists pay a lot of attention to and advised that the tourism industry keep an eye on it especially with matters to do with cleanliness of the environment and sustainability of resources.

“Tourism I think is really a huge resource you have in this country and I am very happy to assist you in any way I can in tapping this resource,” Schauer, added.

For a while now, the German market has been and still is one of the three core markets of Uganda’s tourism closely followed by the UK, Ireland, and the North American market.

Lilly Ajarova, CEO, UTB said that for many years Uganda has invested in marketing itself in the German speaking market, adding that the steadily growing economy of Germany has seen people indulge more in travel, something that they are popularly recognized for.

‘UTB believes that the German Embassy, through its guidance, could be a window in attracting more German arrivals into the country. This should eventually contribute a great deal in the recovery of the industry from the strenuous effects of the global pandemic. ’Lilly remarked.

Also in attendance from UTB was Vice Chairperson, Ms. Susan Muhwezi, Board Director, Eddy Kirya, UTB Deputy CEO, Bradford Ochieng and UTB Marketing Manager, Claire Mugabi.

Susan Muhwezi, UTB Vice Chair emphasized the need to offer training to hotel employees seeing as service delivery is at the top of every travellers list further suggesting the formation of professional partnerships in the form of exchange programs between German and Ugandan hotel owners which would see both parties travelling in turns to either offer training or be trained.

In the same breath, Kirya, Board member of UTB mentioned that UTB is looking to strengthen its partnerships with the German Chamber of Commerce so as to gain leeway to tap into industries existing under this umbrella such as advertising and travel trade to help boost the market further.

Among the key actions points to effectively market Destination Uganda to the German Speaking Market, include; to create touristic information in the German language to cater to the German speaking market, Craft touristic newsletters for German expatriates living in Uganda, position direct flights between Uganda and Germany, form a calendar of activities around German national holidays to include and involve German expatriates in Uganda’s tourism, marketing Uganda as a preferred destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), among others.

Schauer expressed keenness to further consult with both the Embassy and European Union pertaining to the discussion with UTB and the support of Uganda’s tourism sector.

During his tour to Lake Mburo, Murchison Falls, Kidepo National Park, and Kibale National Park, Schauer made the observation that Uganda happens to have the upper hand in service delivery, friendliness and openness as compared to other African countries. He also observed that there is hardly any language barrier in Uganda which is a plus for most international tourists. Schauer attempts to hike Mt. Rwenzori as part of his ongoing tour in the country.