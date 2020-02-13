UTB to start profiling other key tourist attraction features

By Alice Lubwama

The Uganda Tourism Board has started profiling the different parts of the country, with key features that can be developed to attract tourists without them necessarily going to national parks.

While speaking during the breakfast meeting at parliament,the Executive Director Uganda Tourism Board Lily Ajarova said that if other attractions and infrastructure are developed the country will be able to expand the tourism offers and make it more sustainable hence reduce pressure on the nature resources.

Ajarova also pointed out the need for more incentives to address the challenges of accommodation in the country, in case of any big event in the country.

She also mentioned that the King of Tooro is expecting to host over 2000 international members of the royal families across the globe in September this year but is afraid that the recommended accommodation may not be enough for the visitors.

The first secretary head, sustainable development European Union, Nadia Cannata said that the union will continue to invest in green economy if there is political commitment from the Government.

She has also asked the legislators to follow up the implementation and enforcement of laws on conservation.