UWOPA applauds president for appointing female army spokes person

By Alice Lubwama

Uganda Parliamentary Women’s Association ( UWOPA) has applauded the president for appointing one of it’s executive member Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso to a key position as first female officer as army spokesperson.

The programs coordinator of the association Mary Harriet Lamunu says that the appointment of Byekwaso shows the level of trust the president has in women that they can deliver.

Lamunu however asks the president to appoint more women in bigger positions because they have proven to be good leaders.

She has described Byekwaso as a hardworking and down to earth person.

Byekwaso who is also army representative in parliament replaces Brig Gen Richard Karemire.