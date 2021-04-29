Vaccination against COVID-19 in Bwama commences

By Daudi Zirimala

The ministry of Health has launched the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination exercise in Bwama Islands, Kabale district.

Together with UNICEF they gave out over 300 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bwama health center III to kick off the exercise.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona said that foreigners from neighboring countries will also receive the vaccine after presenting valid documents or a guarantor.

According to Health authorities in the western district of Kabale, the geographical location of the area is a major hindrance in provision of better health care in the region, including vaccination against Corona Virus Disease.

The Assistant District Health Officer Kabale District Oliver Namanya says some of the areas in mountains and islands are inaccessible which has complicated provision of COVID-19 vaccination and delivery of other health supplies

Health workers operating in the hard-reach areas have underscored the need for the government to roll out special sensitization campaigns on the uptake of COVID-19 vaccine.

The officer in- charge of Butanda health center three in Ndorwa West constituency Kabale district Geofrey Nkuruzinza says the false information which has been circulating around against the vaccine is affecting the uptake of the vaccine.

This has been witnessed in the hard reach related areas, where so far only 100 people have received the jab two weeks after the immunization exercise was kicked off.

Capital Radio reporter who is documenting COVID-19 vaccination in hard to reach areas of Kigezi sub region organised by UNICEF and the ministry of health say that, Bwama health center III is one of the health facilities in hard to reach areas of Kabale .

Here most people find it difficult to use this facility because there is no public water transport.

Residents of Kitumba sub county led by one Samuel Arinaitwe are now appealing to the ministry of works and transport to establish a ferry on Lake Bunyonyi to transport expectant mothers to get medication on Bwama Island, as well as help transport their goods to markets.