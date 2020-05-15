Wife kills husband for changing a radio station

By Robert Segawa



Police in Kapchorwa district are investigating circumstances under which a 40 year old man was killed by his wife over radio program.

The deceased has been identified as Micheal Kalafugo a resident of Kapsweti village in Kapchorwa district was reportedly struggled to death while drunk by his wife Thabisa Wikefa 30 year’s with help of her brothers following disagreement over radio program.

According to Sipi region police spokesman Fredrick Chesang the deceased returned from a near by trading center and on reaching home, he found his wife and brothers listening to music yet he wanted listen to news on radio .

Chesang says that in process of changing to news the it is reported that the wife and brother attacked and struggled him while in drunken state.

The wife and three other suspects are now in police custody to help with investigation.