Wife to missing NUP party member seeks court intervention

By Sania Babirye

Wife to missing National Unity Platform party member Shamim Kyomuhendo has petitioned the High Court in Kampala seeking orders compelling the Attorney General, the Director of General of Internal Security Organization, Inspector General of Police , the Chief of Defense Forces and the Chief of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence to produce his body dead or alive.

In her application filed today, Kyomuhendo, a resident of Ddungu Zone in Wakiso district claims that her husband David Bwanika Lule commonly known as Selecta Davie Ug, a businessman dealing in music industry was kidnapped and arrested on 12th January 2021 by unknown men at Magere at around midnight.

Selecta Davie was allegedly dragged from his house, beaten seriously before being taken to an unknown place.

Through her lawyers of PACE Advocates, Kyomuhendo says they have searched for Lule in vain.

According to the lawyers Lule has never been charged before any Courts of law since his arrest which violates his right to fair hearing.

She now wants Court to issue an order against the respondents forcing them to immediately produce Lule in Court and also pay costs of the suit

High court judge Emmanuel Baguma will hear the said application.