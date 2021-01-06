Wife sent to jail for 13 years for burning husband

By Sania Babirye

A wife who murdered her husband by setting their house on fire while he slept drunk has been jailed 13 years and 9 months.

kebirungi Evelyne pleaded guilty to the offense of murder during a plea bargaining session presided over by justice Anthony Ayuko Ajoko.

Prosecution states that on the 26th of January 2020 at Namataba Village Kirinya in Bweyogerere, kira municipality Wakiso district, she killed her husband Everesto Kasigazi a bodaboda rider by setting fire on the house.

Evidence shows that on that fateful day, the entire family and their four children went out and that during the said outing, the couple started quarrelling over unknown reasons.

Court further heard that when the couple came back home, the convict woke up in the middle of the night, removed her children and the motorcycle out of the house and burnt her husband to death in the said house fire.

When some people came to rescue the victim, they found him dead near the door.