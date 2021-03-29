You will only get passports on appointment -Ministry of Internal affairs

By Robert Segawa

The Ministry of internal affairs has warned members of the public to desist from storming their offices for passports before making official appointments with them.

It should be noted that there have been huge crowds at the Ministry of internal affairs headquarters in Kampala partly because of people applying for passports

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Jacob Siminyu, many people still storm their offices for passports without making appointments, a move he said has see huge crowds gather.

Siminyu warned that no person will attended to without an appointment with the passport office.

He urged that those on appointment should arrive at the Ministry of Internal Affairs 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

The Internal Affairs spokesperson also urged people from the Western part of the country to make use of the newly opened passport office in Mbarara.