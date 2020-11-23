I will lead by example -Muntu

By Sania Babirye

Alliance for National Transformation party presidential flag bearer Gan.Muntu has promised residents of Kikube that he will wipe out corruption which he says has eaten out Uganda up to the marrow.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday, in Hoima City, Muntu stated that the demarcation will be clear and that those who cross that line will be dealt with.

He has asked Ugandans to have confidence in him saying that he will lead by example.

Today, Muntu and his campaign team will be Kibale, Kagadi and Kakumiro districts.

Meanwhile, Muntu says going to witness the ballots printing as requested by EC to opposition leaders is not important but guarding them when they reach Uganda.

Muntu says that it is more important to protect the ballot papers during packing, while being taken to the polling centers so that illegal ballot papers that are not sent are not added onto the official ballot papers.

Muntu adds that this includes knowing the serial numbers for the said ballot papers sent and how many are sent by all agents.

He there fore disqualifies the witnessing of printing of the ballot printing as an important process and that he would not have gone even if EC had facilitated his travel.