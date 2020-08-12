Winnie Kiiza crosses over to ANT

By Sania Babirye

Kasese woman member of Parliament Winfred Kiiza has joined the exodus of those leaving Forum for Democratic Change for other parties. She was this morning unveiled ad a new member of Gen.Mugisha Muntu’s party Alliance for national Transformation.

Hon.Kizza is now the newest member of Forum for Democratic change to cross to ANT after Hon.Paul Mwiru and Kasiano Wadri and FDC’s leaning independent Gerald Karuhanga crossed to ANT.

Speaking immediately after her unveiling, Hon.Kizza thanked FDC for the time she had spent with them as a party member but maintained that ANT has values that she currently believes in if there is any hope of bringing the needed change to Uganda.

She further stated that although she will not be running for any Parliamentary seat, she believes that she can still work with ANT to bring change without being in Parliament.

Hon.Kiiza has now promised Ugandans that she will continue to struggle for change through ANT because she believes and trusts the ANT leadership will bring that a much awaited change that many Ugandans who have lost hope are still yearning for.