Woman arrested for being in possession of US$24,300 counterfeit money

By Robert Segawa

Police in Kampala has arrested Maria Nakaweesi ,the proprietor of Maria’s Cargo after being found with counterfeit dollar notes worth shs90 million.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Nakaweesi had earlier been reported to have been kidnapped .

Onyango said that the businesswoman was arrested together with Umaru Lutaaya, a special hire driver along Kayunga road in Mukono after intelligence information indicated that the two were found in possession of 243 notes equivalent to US$24,300( shs90 million.

The two suspects are currently detained at Mukono police station pending their arraignment in court.