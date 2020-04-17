Woman convicted of murdering husband

By Sania Babirye

The newly appointed Director of Public Prosecution Jane Francis Abodo has convicted a 26 year old woman of murdering her husband after suspecting him of sleeping with their under aged house maid.

The suspect is identified as Diana Nabbengo Luutu who was the procurement manager with Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) until May 2019 when Justice Abodo counseled her bail and sent her on remand at Luzira prison where she has been up to date.

The suspect is accused of having gruesomely murdered her husband Hannington Mussazi Asiimwe in 2016 after she suspected him of sleeping with their now 18 years old maid.

While convicting her, Justice Abodo ruled that state had adduced sufficient evidence to prove that Nabengo with malice aforethought did kill her husband.

Justice Abodo has relied on the evidence given by the said house maid in May 2019 in which she pinned the convict placing the convict at the scene of crime at the exact time it happened in their home kitchen floor.

While testifying, the made told court that the convict came back home from work at around 1PM and send her with the two children to buy a birthday cake, but on coming back they found the male boss stabbed in the stomach with a lot of blood coming from him.

The maid added that Nabbengo told her that whenever asked what happened she should tell them that he was stabbed by thieves who attacked them and wanted to rape the maid, so in that process of rescuing her (maid) they stabbed him.

However, in her defense, Nabbengo who gave unsworn in defense testimony had denied being at home at the time of the murder and claimed she was instead at work.

Hannington Musasizi Asiimwe was stubbed in the stomach and died after few days at Mulago Hospital.

In November 2019, Justice Jane Francis Abodo ruled that state had adduced enough evidence to sustain the charges against Nabengo and ordered for her defense.

Justice Abodo found a case to answer against Nabbengo due to the strong evidence adduced by prosecutions including the maid herself who was below 18 years at the time and testified before court that she saw the suspect murder her husband.

The victim is said to have murdered her husband in their kitchen after a quarrel broke between the two over the under aged girl.

Prosecution led by Fatinah Nakafeero states that on the 24th of August 2016 at Kazo Lugoba zone Kawempe division in Kampala district, Nabbengo with Malice aforethought killed her husband Hannington Musasizi Asiimwe.

The mother of two who was also pregnant at the time is alleged to have stubbed her husband in the kitchen.

She first sent the maid and her other two children to eat ice cream,however,the maid testified that they came back early and that saw what had happened.

The maid also testified that the suspect told her to lie that it was a robbery if police asked her about the incident.