Woman fined by court for altering her birth date

By Sania Babirye

A 40 year old business woman who altered her age to go in Arab countries to work as a security guard has been fined 200,000 shillings by Buganda road court.

Kaitesi Jackline a resident of Namugongo Kiira town council in Wakiso district has been fined by grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu after she pleaded guilty to the charge of Unlawful alteration of a passport of a Ugandan citizenship and immigration control act.

Prosecution states that Kaitesi and others still at large during the year 2017 in the Kampala district unlawfully changed the dates of birth in her passport from 1980 to 1989.

Evidence further shows that the convict was seeking a security guard job that required only persons below the age of 35 Years.

She was caught after her national identify card showed that she was born in 1980 while her passport showed that she was born in 1989.