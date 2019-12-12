Woman kills partner after she finds him swallowing ARVs

By Robert Segawa

Police in Hoima is holding 28 year old woman who allegedly killed her boyfriend after she found him swallowing Anti Retro Viral drugs ( ARVs)

The deceased has been identified as Emmanuel Tumusiime 35 year’s a resident of Kijumba cell in Kigolobya town council Hoima district,he was hacked to death on Wednesday at his home.

According to Julius Hakiza the Albertine region police spokesperson, Emmanuel was murdered by his lover who used an axe to hit the victim’s head and he died instantly.

Hakiza further adds that Joyce Atugonza on revealing that her lover was dead, locked the house, got onto a Bodaboda to Hoima police station, reported a case of murder and later confessed to killing her husband.

The victim reportedly claim that she was hurt and disappointed that the boyfriend could have infected her with HIV. Police picked the body to Hoima referral hospital for Postmortem as Investigation is still underway.