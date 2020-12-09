Woman sent jail for aborting child

By Sania Babirye



A housemaid who allegedly aborted her unborn baby has been arraigned before city hall court and charged with unlawful killing of her unborn baby.

The suspect identified as Mulekera Musula a 17 year old and a resident of Kiwatule lower Kazinga zone has appeared before grade one Magistrate Fatuma Nabirye and denied the said charge.

She has further been remanded to Kigo government prison until the 18th of December 2020 for further mention of her case.

Prosecution led by Viola Tusingwire states that on the 30th of July 2020 at Kiwatule lower Kazinga zone, the accused unlawfully killed the child before being born.