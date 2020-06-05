Woman sent to jail for assaulting husband in the shrine

By Sania Babirye

A House wife who fought a man she had found in a witch doctors shrine where she had gone for treatment has been remanded at Kitalya government prison.

The suspect identified as 33 year old Sarah Namulindwa a resident of Kirinda zone in Makindye in Kampala.

She has appeared before Makindye court grade one Magistrate Patience Ronah Tukundane and charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm.

She has however denied the said offense and remanded until the 16th of this month for trial.

Prosecution says on May 23rd 2020 at Kirinda zone Makindye in Kampala district, the accused unlawfully assaulted Samuel Wakholi thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Evidence further shows the fight between the two broke out over firewood to lighten the fire at the witch doctor’s charcoal stove( okukuma omuliro mu byoto).