Woman stabs neighbor to death over free government food

By Sania Babirye

A businesswoman has been remanded to Kigo government prison after she allegedly attempted to murder her neighbor by stabbing him in the stomach for refusing to sell to her government relief posho and beans he had received in the ongoing COVID-19 lock down.

The suspect is identified as 27 year old Mariam Kukundakwe a resident of Kasanvu zone Kisugu parish Makindye division in Kampala district dealing in retail shop at Kisugu in Kampala.

She has been arraigned before Makindye court Grade one magistrate Patience Lonah Tukundane who charged her with attempted murder.

She has been remanded until the 8th of July 2020 to be able to take plea before a chief magistrate.

Prosecution states that the accused with the help of others who are still on the run on the 5th of June 2020 at Go-down zone Kisugu attempted to cause the death of Elias Twinomuhwezi.

Court heard that the accused stabbed the victim in the stomach using a knife after a serious quarrel accusing him of refusing to sale to her government food.