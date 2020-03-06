Women living with HIV ask to be given equal opportunities

By Phiona Namutebi

As Ugandans get ready to celebrate National Women’s day scheduled to take place on 8th March,it has been noted that women living with HIV/AIDS are discriminated which limits them from improving their livelihood.

Kihumuro Lilian 23 who is the Ambassador, Uganda Network of Young People Living with HIV, narrates how miserable the people living with HIV are living.Kihumuro says they are discriminated in school which in turn makes them dropout. She adds that despite the challenges they have nobody to talk to which leading to depression.

She adds that even churches haven’t been so helpful since they are discriminated yet they hope to be comforted when they go there. She says they feel left out and they now feel like social misfits.

Kihumuro further explains that employers haven’t been helpful either since most of them deny them jobs because of their HIV status yet they have the skills and ability to execute duties.

She therefore calls upon the entire public to understand that living positive is not the end of the world she there urges Ugandans and the world at large to treat HIV positive people well and let them have equal opportunities with those who are negative.