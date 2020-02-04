Younger wrapper Felista taken on by Kampala Parent’s School

By Deo Wasswa



City tycoon Rajiv Ruparelia embarks on a campaign to nurture and educate talented children through provision of holistic education noting that a number of children in the music industry, sports and other co-curricular activities tend to drop out of school to pursue their talents.

It is against this background that Ruparelia offers such children placements at Kampala Parents School to offer them education as well as nurture their talents through through Ruparellia Foundation.

The latest beneficiary of this initiative is Faith Nanyanzi aka Felista a ghetto artist with Tripplex Ghetto Kids

The two parties, Rupareilia foundation and parents of Nanyanzi on Monday, 3rd February signed and sealed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enable the young one complete her primary education at Kampala Parents’ School.

The 7-year old in Primary five has joined fellow young rapper Patrick Senyonjo commonly known as Fresh Kid who joined the school in 2019.

‘’Felista today you are joining the school, you are welcome to a school which creates more opportunity for you, you must learn you must participate in everything, education is not about books alone but learning life skills that will help you survive in future’’ Rajiv said.